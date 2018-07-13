Accessibility links
Christian Picciolini: How Do You Unlearn Hatred? As a teenager, Christian Picciolini joined a violent neo-Nazi group. But he began to question his hateful beliefs when strangers offered him something unexpected: compassion.
NPR logo

Christian Picciolini: How Do You Unlearn Hatred?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/628547971/628748195" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Christian Picciolini: How Do You Unlearn Hatred?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Christian Picciolini: How Do You Unlearn Hatred?

Christian Picciolini: How Do You Unlearn Hatred?

Listen · 12:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/628547971/628748195" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Hate.

About Christian Picciolini's TED Talk

As a teenager, Christian Picciolini joined a violent neo-Nazi group. But he began to question his hateful beliefs when strangers offered him something unexpected: compassion.

About Christian Picciolini

Christian Picciolini is a reformed extremist. At age 14, he joined a violent Neo-Nazi group, and over the next few years, he helped build and lead a white supremacist hate movement.

After leaving the movement entirely, he dedicated his life to countering extremism. He began a digital media and consulting firm. In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for his role in directing and producing an anti-hate advertising campaign called "There is life after hate," aimed at helping young people disengage from white-supremacist groups.

He helped create several organizations committed to helping communities and individuals counter racism and disengage from violent extremism, including Life After Hate, Exit USA, and most recently, the Free Radicals Project.

He is also the author of the memoir, White American Youth: My Descent Into America's Most Violent Hate Movement — And How I Got Out.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.