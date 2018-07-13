Weekly Wrap: "New World Disorder."

Sam's shuffling through the street with NPR correspondents Ina Jaffe and Kirk Siegler this week. First on the agenda in three words, Ina, Kirk and Sam discuss the fallout from the recent NATO meeting and the media hubbub over President Trump's Supreme Court pick. Then, Sam calls a World Cup viewer, Jeff Bissoy, who is rooting for France. After that, Sam picks Ina and Kirk's brains on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles and what it means for the rest of the country. It's all capped off with a game of Who Said That and the best things that happened to listeners all week.