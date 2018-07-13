Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "New World Disorder." It's Friday: Sam's shuffling through the street with NPR correspondents Ina Jaffe and Kirk Siegler this week. On the table: the President's travels and negotiations with NATO, Bett Kavanaugh, a call to a World Cup fan rooting for France, and a look at homelessness in Los Angeles and across the country. Get tickets for our live show in LA on July 30 with John Cho and Aneesh Chaganty at nprpresents.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Sam's shuffling through the street with NPR correspondents Ina Jaffe and Kirk Siegler this week. First on the agenda in three words, Ina, Kirk and Sam discuss the fallout from the recent NATO meeting and the media hubbub over President Trump's Supreme Court pick. Then, Sam calls a World Cup viewer, Jeff Bissoy, who is rooting for France. After that, Sam picks Ina and Kirk's brains on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles and what it means for the rest of the country. It's all capped off with a game of Who Said That and the best things that happened to listeners all week.

President Trump at a NATO summit meeting with world leaders in Brussels, Belgium on July 11. Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

President Trump at a NATO summit meeting with world leaders in Brussels, Belgium on July 11.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images