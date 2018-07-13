President Trump Seemed To Walk Back Criticism Of British Prime Minister At Press Conference

President Trump began the day with a joint press conference in which he seemed to walk back the comments about he made to The Sun tabloid about British Prime Minister Theresa May.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

President Trump has wrapped up the final day of his official visit to the United Kingdom. The president and first lady topped off the two-day trip by having high tea with Queen Elizabeth. Wearing a bright blue coat and hat, the queen welcomed the first couple to Windsor Castle.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

That meeting followed Trump's joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May held on the grounds of her country estate outside of London.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would give our relationship with the U.K. and now, especially after this two days with your prime minister, I would say the highest level of special.

CHANG: Last night the British tabloid The Sun published a one-on-one interview with President Trump in which he criticized Prime Minister May's handling of Brexit and said she hadn't listened to his advice. But at this morning's press conference, Trump called the story fake news and shared with reporters what he had said to the prime minister about The Sun's story.

TRUMP: And she's a total professional because when I saw her this morning, I said, I want to apologize because I said such good things about you. She said, don't worry; it's only the press.

KELLY: Trump also told reporters he will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin about election meddling when he meets with him next week.

TRUMP: I don't think you'll have any, gee, I did it; I did it; you got me. There won't be a Perry Mason here, I don't think. But you never know what happens, right? But I will absolutely firmly ask the question.

KELLY: The stakes of that meeting increased today when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments of 12 Russians in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into interference in the 2016 election. More on that in a moment.

