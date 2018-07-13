Steve Madden: Steve Madden

Steve Madden fell in love with the shoe business in the 1970's, when he sold platform shoes at a neighborhood store in Long Island, New York. That was in high school.

About 15 years later, he struck out on his own, designing and selling shoes with a high-end look at affordable prices.

As his business – and his ambitions — began to grow, he got involved in a securities fraud scheme and wound up serving two and-a-half years in prison.

In 2005, he returned to Steve Madden, where he helped the company grow into a business valued at $3 billion.

How You Built That

