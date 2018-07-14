Not My Job: We Quiz The IMF's Christine Lagarde On NYC's Fiorello La Guardia

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

Christine Lagarde is the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the former Finance Minister of France. We've invited her to answer three questions about Fiorello La Guardia, who served as mayor of New York City in the 1930s and '40s.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now the game where we ask very important people about very unimportant things. Speaking of important people, our guest today has been listed as the eighth most powerful woman in the world. She is the former finance minister of France and since 2014 has been the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Christine Lagarde, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I should say, to begin with, we've never spoken to the head of an important international alliance before. So how should you be addressed - as director Lagarde, Madame Lagarde? We don't know.

CHRISTINE LAGARDE: Oh, you get - the easiest is that you call me Christine. Most people at the IMF call me MD.

SAGAL: MD for Managing Director.

LAGARDE: MD - that stands for Managing Director. And I quite like it because it reminds me of this very nice lady in the "James Bond" films.

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

LAGARDE: But I'm not...

SAGAL: Well, that's very cool. Yeah. One of the first things we're kind of curious about is what you do. And now we assume that you have people killed. Is that...

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: No, no, no, no, no.

SAGAL: No, no, no, no, no, no, of course not. That was not a guilty laugh at all. So seriously...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Could you - I know this is a complicated question, but nonetheless, as I understand it, you spend all day having people call you up and asking you to lend them money.

LAGARDE: Well, in tough times, yes. At the time of the financial crisis, everybody was knocking at the door asking for that. Then, it improved over time. At the moment, it's sort of stable.

SAGAL: Right.

LAGARDE: But we're getting a little bit worried because of all sorts of issues like monetary tightening, like financial costs rising and capital flows coming out of the big emerging market economies around the world that are running into troubles.

SAGAL: Have I mentioned that we're all humanities majors here, and...

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Christine, it's Paula Poundstone here. Do they pay interest on this loan?

LAGARDE: It depends whether you're a rich country or you're a developing country. If you're a developing country, we'll lend you money at 0 percent interest rates because, clearly, you're in trouble. Your per capita GDP is low. And it would be totally abusive and unfair to lend at expensive interest rates.

POUNDSTONE: What's the definition...

SAGAL: Of, like, between...

POUNDSTONE: ...Of a rich country or a developing country?

LAGARDE: It's defined with reference to the amount of dollars per person and per year.

SAGAL: Right.

LAGARDE: If you are below $4,000 per person, then you're a low-income country.

SAGAL: Right. Basically, above-ground pools, no interest. In-ground pool, interest.

ADAM BURKE: I just discovered I'm a developing country...

SAGAL: Yeah. You are.

BURKE: ...Which is terrible.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Speaking of pools, we researched your background. In addition to the, you know, the extraordinary, important education and various posts, we discovered that you, at one point, were a competitive synchronized swimmer.

LAGARDE: Correct.

SAGAL: All right.

POUNDSTONE: Really?

FAITH SALIE: So how do you feel about men in Speedos?

LAGARDE: Ah.

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: Now, I listened a little bit to that part of your show. Didn't you say something about people shaving and being far more attractive once shaved?

SAGAL: Yes. That's what we were discussing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Actually, I think it's important that we get the opinion of the Managing Director...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Of the International Monetary Fund. What do you, Christine Lagarde, think of men in Speedos?

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: Well, I'm more interested in, actually, the issue of shaving or not shaving because I'll tell you something.

SAGAL: Really?

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: When you're a synchronized swimmer...

SAGAL: Yes.

LAGARDE: ...It's critically important that you have at least a little bit of hairs on your legs because that is actually a sensor of how high and how vertical you are in the water.

SAGAL: So it is - I've never heard anything like this.

POUNDSTONE: Me neither.

SAGAL: So you're saying that synchronized swimmers need to have a little bit of hair in their legs. They can't be completely smooth. Why is that?

LAGARDE: It's very weird because when you're a synchronized swimmer, if you shave your legs completely, you lose sense of where you are and how well you're doing.

SAGAL: Oh, my God. So it's like you're Samson. And you...

SALIE: Amazing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: What you're telling me is, like, when you see synchronized swimming, as you once were, and these women are in the pool and their legs are straight up in the air, they can only tell that their legs are straight up in the air or wherever they're supposed to be because of the sensory feeling from the hairs on their legs.

LAGARDE: Exactly right. Perfect.

SAGAL: And I didn't...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Wait a minute. This is wonderful because I did not know that I would have anything I could talk to you about.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I wanted to ask if your career - were you a competitive synchronized swimmer? Did you actually go to competitions and...

LAGARDE: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah. No. I was on the French national team for a couple of years.

SAGAL: You were on the French national synchronized swimming team.

SALIE: Oh, my gosh.

(APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: Do you use anything that you learned there in deciding who to loan money to?

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: If there's somebody who comes from a country that's clearly not going to be good for the money, do the little hairs on your legs kind of tingle?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Christine Lagarde, we are delighted to talk to you. It is a pleasure to get to know you. But we have, in fact, invited you here to play a game that, this time, we're calling...

BILL KURTIS: Lagarde, meet La Guardia.

SAGAL: So...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We thought we'd ask you about America's greatest mayor, Fiorello La Guardia of New York City - a man much better than the airport they named after him.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Answer 2 out of 3 questions about the Little Flower, as he was known, and you will win our prize for one of our listeners - the voice of anyone from our show they choose on their voicemail - boo, boo. Sorry. Bill, who is Christine Lagarde playing for?

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Carl Hegg of Princeton, N.J., who's celebrating his 90th birthday.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: That's exciting. Are you ready to play?

LAGARDE: Yeah.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. Your first question. Now, Fiorello La Guardia was an immensely popular figure in his day. He received what tribute from President Franklin Roosevelt? A, Roosevelt said, he's just 5 feet tall, but it's all vim; B, upon meeting Winston Churchill, Roosevelt said, quote, "he's like an English La Guardia," or C, Roosevelt said, quote, "the only thing we have to fear is Fiorello La Guardia"?

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: I'd say B.

SAGAL: You're going to go for B - upon meeting Winston Churchill, he said he's like an English La Guardia. You're right. That's what he said.

SALIE: Wow.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Which is the highest praise Roosevelt had. Next question. La Guardia went on a campaign in New York City against crime and vice. He once declared that the sale and possession of what would be illegal in his town? Was it A, violin cases; B, slingshots, or C, artichokes?

LAGARDE: What was B? I didn't hear what...

SAGAL: B was slingshots.

LAGARDE: OK. I'll say B because I have no idea what you're talking about.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I just want you to know, now you know how I felt talking to you about international finance.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. In fact, it was artichokes.

SALIE: Why?

SAGAL: It really was. Artichokes - Mayor La Guardia said the Mafia was controlling the artichoke market, and thus, he banned their sale until prices came down.

All right. Now this is exciting. If you get one - this last question correct, you win our prize. Here is your last question. The mayor died in 1947, but his influence lives on. What other important feature of modern life has been credited to Mayor La Guardia? Was it A, the 10 Items or Less express lane in the supermarket, which he demanded after having to wait in line for 20 minutes to buy a single tomato; B, thong underwear, which strippers in New York invented to get around La Guardia's anti-nudity laws, or C, the website BuzzFeed, which was named after the mayor's practice of public feedings of his dog, Buzz.

(LAUGHTER)

LAGARDE: I'll say C.

SAGAL: You're going to go for C. You're going to say that the website BuzzFeed...

(GROANING)

POUNDSTONE: You know, the crowd is moaning. That means that you have the chance to change your answer.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Christine, are the hairs on your legs telling you anything about where you might be?

LAGARDE: All right, B.

SAGAL: B. And the answer is B. Yes. Congratulations, everyone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: What happened was, as I said, he went on a campaign against vice in the city. The strippers were told they had to put on underwear to perform. But they wanted to expose as much of themselves as possible, so they invented thong underwear.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: Isn't that amazing?

SALIE: Yes.

POUNDSTONE: That is amazing.

SAGAL: It also allowed them to be more sensitive to the environment because the hairs exposed to the air.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Christine - how did the Director of the International Monetary Fund...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Do on our show?

KURTIS: You know, she did marvelously.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

KURTIS: Two out of three - you're a winner, Christine.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Christine Lagarde is the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Ms. Lagarde, thank you so much for joining us on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

POUNDSTONE: That was fun. Thank you.

SAGAL: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MONEY (THAT'S WHAT I WANT)")

BEATLES: (Singing) Money don't get everything, it's true. What it don't get, I can't use. Now give me money. That's what I want. That's what I want.

SAGAL: In just a minute, can Fido forgive? Find out in our Listener Limerick Challenge. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to join us on the air. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.