Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panel, it is of course time for you to answer some questions about the week's news. Faith, a study released this week found that 99 percent of women do not enjoy seeing their husband do what?

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I would say it's 99 percent of the stuff he does.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: It might be - yeah. Yeah.

FAITH SALIE: Wow (laughter).

SAGAL: I will say that this was a study done in the U.K., where men tend to be somewhat pasty, fleshy and pale.

SALIE: I mean, get naked?

SAGAL: Almost.

SALIE: That's so sad.

SAGAL: Almost.

SALIE: OK.

SAGAL: We'll presume the 1 percent is married to Michael Phelps.

SALIE: Oh, wear a Speedo.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A recent survey...

SALIE: I mean, where is that 1 percent, right?

SAGAL: I know. A recent survey in Britain shows that Speedos are the most hated clothing item for men by women. A staggering 99 percent of women reported they did not like seeing their partner in a Speedo. The other 1 percent couldn't even bear to look in the first place.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: But don't 99 point whatever percent of men also hate to see themselves in a Speedo?

SAGAL: Yes. I - yes. Having done it on occasion, it is the most embarrassing...

SALIE: Why do you it, Peter?

SAGAL: Because I was supposed to be swimming laps. And that's what you do.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Yeah.

SALIE: Why? Because - oh, my gosh, because you were swimming so fast that if you had had on a normal bathing suit it would've created drag?

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SALIE: Did you shave your legs, too...

SAGAL: I did. Yes, exactly.

SALIE: ...To get those extra seconds?

SAGAL: I did, yeah. I mean, I bought...

SALIE: Did you really?

SAGAL: No, I did not really shave my legs.

SALIE: I dated a triathlete who shaved his legs, and it was a problem because they were so much nicer than mine.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: They were strong and lean and hairless, and I can't have that, not all three. Choose two.

SAGAL: Right.

POUNDSTONE: Who did this study?

SAGAL: It was a study by a consumer products company in Britain.

POUNDSTONE: Why?

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I mean...

ADAM BURKE: Because the head of that company is a woman who wanted to prove to her husband nobody likes this.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

