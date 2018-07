Advocates Work To Reunite Migrant Families The legal coordinator at a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, is one of many across the country working with U.S. government officials to reunite parents and children separated at the border.

Advocates Work To Reunite Migrant Families

The legal coordinator at a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas, is one of many across the country working with U.S. government officials to reunite parents and children separated at the border.