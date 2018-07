FEMA Internal Report Cites Problems With Agency's Response To Hurricane Maria An internal report released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the agency was unable to provide adequate support to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico last year.

FEMA Internal Report Cites Problems With Agency's Response To Hurricane Maria An internal report released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has concluded the agency was unable to provide adequate support to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico last year.