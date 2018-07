Study Shows Red Spruce Trees In New England Are Recovering After Decades Of Damage Years after New Englanders saw that acid rain caused by coal plants was killing red spruce trees, the trees are better. Researchers say the red spruce shows the positive impact of air pollution laws.

Study Shows Red Spruce Trees In New England Are Recovering After Decades Of Damage Science Study Shows Red Spruce Trees In New England Are Recovering After Decades Of Damage Study Shows Red Spruce Trees In New England Are Recovering After Decades Of Damage Audio will be available later today. Years after New Englanders saw that acid rain caused by coal plants was killing red spruce trees, the trees are better. Researchers say the red spruce shows the positive impact of air pollution laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor