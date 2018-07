Major League Baseball's All-Stars To Take The Field In D.C. Major League Baseball has reached the midway point in its season, and on Tuesday, they play the 89th All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. David Greene speaks with ESPN's Jessica Mendoza about the issues dominating the league so far this year.

