Charlotte, N.C., Signals That It Wants To Host GOP Convention The city of Charlotte decided it wants to host the Republican National Convention in 2020. The city council's vote came after hours of contentious debate from dozens of speakers and an overflow crowd.

Charlotte, N.C., Signals That It Wants To Host GOP Convention National Charlotte, N.C., Signals That It Wants To Host GOP Convention Charlotte, N.C., Signals That It Wants To Host GOP Convention Audio will be available later today. The city of Charlotte decided it wants to host the Republican National Convention in 2020. The city council's vote came after hours of contentious debate from dozens of speakers and an overflow crowd. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor