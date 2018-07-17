How Dark Money, Gerrymandering And Democratic Complacency Altered Wisconsin Politics
Dan Kaufman, author of The Fall of Wisconsin, says the state's experienced a conservative transformation in recent years — despite a tradition of progressive politics dating back to the 19th century.
The Fall of Wisconsin
The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics
