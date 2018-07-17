Accessibility links
How Dark Money, Gerrymandering And Democratic Complacency Altered Wisconsin Politics Dan Kaufman, author of The Fall of Wisconsin, says the state's experienced a conservative transformation in recent years — despite a tradition of progressive politics dating back to the 19th century.
How Dark Money, Gerrymandering And Democratic Complacency Altered Wisconsin Politics

Dan Kaufman, author of The Fall of Wisconsin, says the state's experienced a conservative transformation in recent years — despite a tradition of progressive politics dating back to the 19th century.

The Fall of Wisconsin

The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics

by Dan Kaufman

