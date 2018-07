Marking Nelson Mandela's 100th Birthday The late statesman Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old Wednesday. Writers, politicians, and activists are marking the date with readings from a collection of his letters.

Marking Nelson Mandela's 100th Birthday Africa Marking Nelson Mandela's 100th Birthday Marking Nelson Mandela's 100th Birthday Audio will be available later today. The late statesman Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 years old Wednesday. Writers, politicians, and activists are marking the date with readings from a collection of his letters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor