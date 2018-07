Migrants Describe Unsanitary And Overcrowded Detention Conditions As young children are reunited with their parents after being separated at the border, there are fresh concerns about the way they are treated inside the detention centers.

Migrants Describe Unsanitary And Overcrowded Detention Conditions National Migrants Describe Unsanitary And Overcrowded Detention Conditions Migrants Describe Unsanitary And Overcrowded Detention Conditions Audio will be available later today. As young children are reunited with their parents after being separated at the border, there are fresh concerns about the way they are treated inside the detention centers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor