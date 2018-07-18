Thai Cave Rescue: Boys And Coach Speak To Press As They Leave Hospital

The 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach subsisted on water that was flooding the cave where they were trapped for two weeks — and they now regard the divers who saved them as family, they said at a news conference on Wednesday, after finally leaving a hospital and preparing to return to their homes in northern Thailand.

The boys looked to be in good health as they approached the news conference, smiling as they walked and wearing matching green and white jerseys bearing a wild boar — the team mascot of their academy.

They then went to the front of the crowd, where they kicked a soccer ball around for a moment before they were briefly reunited with classmates who had not gone on the cave adventure with them.

Asked what the moment was like when they finally were found in the cave — and got their first sign of hope — one the boys, Adun Sam-On, told the media that they noticed a new noise in the cave — but, he added, "We were not sure if it was a hallucination."

When they realized it was real, he said, "We were startled."

Using a flashlight, one or two boys went to the edge of the water, yelling "Hello."

A man then emerged from the water — British diver John Volanthen — who said hello back to the boys. The boys were surprised he wasn't Thai, and they struggled to communicate in English. But then the man asked how many had survived in the cave — and after hearing there were 13 people, the diver replied, "Brilliant."

The coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, said he then asked his players who spoke English, and could translate. And in the excitement of being found, he rushed to speak to the diver.

"Be calm, be cool," one of the boys recalled telling his coach, asking him to slow down.

Adun Sam-On — a refugee from Myanmar who has been called "stateless" because of his status — acted as translator. It's been reported that he can speak four languages.

Everyone was very happy to be found, the boys said. But they added that they struggled to answer all of the diver's questions — in large part because they were so hungry.

"My mind couldn't work quickly enough," Adun Sam-On said. "It's just all I could think about: food."

Recounting how the visit to the cave unfolded, Chanthawong said he had been to the cave before. The team wanted to go, he said, but they needed to be out by 5 p.m., because it was the birthday of one of his players, Night — the nickname of Peerapat Sompiangjai.

As they walked in the cave, Chanthawong said, he noticed there was "a little bit of water" just beyond a three-way juncture in the vast underground network, but not so much to cause any alarm. With the boys wanting to explore further, he decided to lead the way into the water, to see if they could swim through it.

While the boys were trapped, it was widely reported that nearly all of them were unable to swim. That wasn't accurate, Chanthawong said, adding that all of the boys could swim to some extent, partly because he had helped them practice.

In the water, the coach led the way further into the network, telling the boys that if they wanted to reach the back of the chamber they were in, they would need to dive. With their allotted time running out, they talked about coming back to the cave the next day.

But as they began to return from that area, Chanthawong said, one of the boys reported as they neared the juncture they had passed earlier: Water was rushing in, driven by a severe rainstorm.

The flood of water confused the boys, who asked if they were lost. The coach said they weren't — and he took a rope with him to see if he could find a way out through the water.

"If I pull twice, that means that I saw the exit," he said. "But if I don't pull two times, then pull me back."

All he could find, Chanthawong said, were rocks and sand.

When he returned, he told his players, "We can't go out now. We have to go to look for another exit."

The boys were asked what they felt after hearing that.

"I was afraid," said Mongkol Boonpiam, 13, adding that he was sure his mother would scold him for not coming home on time.

Others said that they were confident that they weren't lost, and that they would make it out. They tried to be calm and not lose hope, they said. Attempts to dig their way out led nowhere, and the water showed no signs of lowering.

The looked for a place to spend the night, Chanthawong said. And after finding a safe spot, he added, they prayed.

The team had no food, having eaten after their soccer practice earlier that day. They survived by drinking water that was streaming down a rock face near the ledge where they stayed for most of the next two weeks. To preserve their batteries, they used one flashlight at a time.

The boys said they felt weak and hungry over their ordeal, and that they pined for their favorite foods — fried rice was named several times. After they were rescued, one boy famously said that he wanted to eat khao pad grapao — a popular Thai rice dish of meat stir-fried with basil and chili peppers.

The news conference did not feature back-and-forth discussions with the media; instead, journalists submitted questions for the team in advance, according to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service.

A translator at the event — which was timed to air as a segment of the Thailand Moving Forward show, on a government channel, said that the boys have been declared physically and emotionally ready to return to society.

The boys and their coach were rescued over the course of three days last week, ending an ordeal that began on June 23, when the cave they were exploring flooded during a sudden heavy rain. They were trapped more than a mile from the main entrance, and rescue divers had to navigate tight passages to retrieve them.

The miraculous rescue came after meticulous planning and teamwork among Thai and international emergency workers and divers. During the work to stash air tanks along the escape route, a former Thai navy SEAL diver died. He has since been hailed as a hero who sacrificed himself for the boys' safety.

"We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave," the Thai navy SEALs team said on its Facebook page when the rescue was finally complete.

The boys' plight spurred prayers and vigils in Thailand, and their saga also transfixed people around the world. Hours before Wednesday's news conference was to begin, journalists began pouring into the venue — a building that houses offices of the Chiang Rai provincial government.