D.R.A.M. Is Coming To Steal Your Girl On Surprise EP

You're at a party and see your old boo (with a new boo), who is looking very fine. When you go in for the obligatory hug, it brings up aaaalllll of the feels — that weekend at the cabin, the six-week anniversary dinner that was totally unnecessary but still very sweet, that one shirt you like.

The eternally smiling D.R.A.M. knows that feeling, and the smoove synth-bop "Best Hugs" lays it all out: "Reminiscing about those days take me / Back to the days when she drove me crazy."

The jovial rhymer, née Shelley Massenburg-Smith, dropped a surprise EP today called That's A Girls Name, which includes "Best Hugs" plus two other ridiculously fun tracks to round out the summer. Just hope that D.R.A.M. doesn't show up to the party to steal your girl.