Accessibility links
Elon Musk Apologizes To Diver In Cave Rescue For Words 'Spoken In Anger' The tech entrepreneur apologized after tweeting a personal attack on Vern Unsworth — the diver who used a vulgar comment to dismiss Musk's offer of help in the Thai cave rescue.
NPR logo Elon Musk Apologizes To Diver In Cave Rescue For Words 'Spoken In Anger'

Technology

Elon Musk Apologizes To Diver In Cave Rescue For Words 'Spoken In Anger'

Enlarge this image

Elon Musk says "The fault is mine and mine alone," as he apologizes to a British diver who had criticized Musk's offer of help in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach in northern Thailand. Joshua Lott/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Elon Musk says "The fault is mine and mine alone," as he apologizes to a British diver who had criticized Musk's offer of help in rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach in northern Thailand.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has apologized for his part in a spat with a British diver who was involved in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach in Thailand last week. Musk had tweeted a personal attack on Vern Unsworth after the diver dismissed Musk's offer of help with a vulgar comment.

Musk wrote that "my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader."

Musk offered to build and supply a mini-sub to bring the team out of the flooded cave, at a time when officials worried that it could be weeks or months before they could be rescued.

Thai navy SEAL divers rescued the boys last week; days later, Unsworth dismissed Musk's mini-sub offer as a "PR stunt" that wouldn't have worked. He also said Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX responded by challenging Unsworth, saying a video would prove his idea was valid.

Thai Cave Rescue: Boys And Coach Speak To Press As They Leave Hospital

Asia

Thai Cave Rescue: Boys And Coach Speak To Press As They Leave Hospital

Musk then added, "You know what, don't bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problem. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it."

Musk's calling Unsworth a pedophile surprised many — and the episode was seen as playing a role in a sudden 4 percent drop in Tesla's stock price.

On Wednesday, Musk said in a tweet that despite the fact that Unsworth had harshly criticized him, "his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

Elon Musk And British Diver Exchange Harsh Words Over Thai Cave Rescue

Asia

Elon Musk And British Diver Exchange Harsh Words Over Thai Cave Rescue

Musk's Twitter feed has long been the source of news about his company's innovations and ambitions — as well as a platform for him to try to correct the record when he feels a distorted view of himself or his projects has emerged. Over the weekend, for instance, Musk devoted several tweets to clarify his political stance and donations.

On Tuesday night, a Twitter user named Lane Roberts urged Musk, "regulate your tweets" — in large part, Roberts said, because negativity could overshadow his efforts to help improve life on a broad scale.

Musk replied, "Good point."