Drybar: Alli Webb

Enlarge this image Andrew Holder for NPR Andrew Holder for NPR

A decade ago, full-time mom Alli Webb noticed a gap in the beauty market: there was no place that just focused on blow-drying hair.

Now with more than 100 locations, Drybar is testament to Webb's motto: Focus on one thing and be the best at it.

How You Built That

We check back in with Chris Healy, a long-haired Southern Californian who co-founded The Longhairs and created special hair ties for guys.