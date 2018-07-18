Accessibility links
A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018 Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast — including Mavis Staples, the Dap-Kings, Chris Thile and Brandi Carlile — through the civil rights-themed set.
Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast, including Mavis Staples, through the civil rights-themed set A Change Is Gonna Come.

Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast, including Mavis Staples, through the civil rights-themed set A Change Is Gonna Come.

A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

The finale of the 2018 Newport Folk Festival, A Change is Gonna Come, was a powerful and challenging take on how American music has framed the meaning of civil rights. Masterfully produced by Jon Batiste, the set brought together gospel, folk music, soul, and even the national anthem in captivating and startling arrangements (the Dap-Kings on "This Land is Your Land," to take just one example). Mavis Staples was the inevitable and perfect person to close out the set, designed as a reflection on the 50th anniversary of 1968's upheavals. "Freedom Highway" saw Staples leading the entire cast and crowd in a celebration and a call to keep at it.

Set List

  • Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "Cornbread Cake"
  • Jon Batiste "Star Spangled Banner"
  • Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste, "The Land Is Your Land"
  • Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste, "Tell The Truth"
  • Valerie June, Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free"
  • Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste "Ohio"
  • Valerie June, Ben Jaffe, Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "Let Nobody Turn Me Around"
  • Preservation Hall, Leon Bridges, Chris Thile, Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "I'll Fly Away"
  • Chris Thile and Jon Batiste "My Oh My"
  • Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers and Jon Batiste "The Times They Are A-Changin'"
  • Rachael Price, Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "A Change Is Gonna Come"
  • Bermuda Triangle, Mavis Staples, Dap-Kings and Jon Batiste "Jesus On The Mainline"
  • Mavis Staples, Dap-Kings and ensemble "Freedom Highway"
Courtney Barnett, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

There's electricity in the atmosphere at Newport Folk Festival as evening begins. As the penultimate performer on the main stage, Courtney Barnett's return to Newport felt like cause for celebration.

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival. Christopher Hall/Mixtape Magazine hide caption

The 2018 Slingshot artist performed songs that unspool with a sonic ease that feel refreshing, even for an overheated festival audience.

Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

It's not often you find a band with three lead singers who each sound as impressive on their own as they do together.

Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

A power trio of an entirely different kind, the Houston band led a journey through globally-influenced funk, jazz, surf and psych-rock — before creating a live, instrumental hip-hop mixtape.

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lone Bellow performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

The Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn band repeatedly took the Newport audience from joyful, foot-stomping singalongs, to a rapturous hush.

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Moses Sumney performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /for NPR hide caption

Moses Sumney, standing alone on a stage, along the harbor of Newport, delivered a palliative set that explored doubt, loneliness and self-care.

Fantastic Negrito, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Fantastic Negrito performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /NPR hide caption

Friday's incisive performance, rich with raging guitar and explosive organ, marked Fantastic Negrito's first appearance at Newport and his first in Rhode Island.

Tuck & Patti, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Tuck & Patti at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival Adam Kissick /NPR hide caption

The jazz duo opened its set with "Heaven Right Here," one of the early '90s tunes that had Tuck and Patti on the charts and all over jazz radio.

Lucius, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lucius at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick /NPR hide caption

Lucius' fifth appearance at Newport saw the group outdo itself, with choreography, a tribute to Richard Swift and many, many friends.

