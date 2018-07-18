Courtney Barnett, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

There's electricity in the atmosphere at Newport Folk Festival as evening begins, the summer sun sinking lower in the sky between cotton candy-colored clouds. As the penultimate performer on the main stage, Courtney Barnett's return to Newport — she also played the festival in 2015 — felt like a cause for celebration as daylight faded.

Barnett's set showcased just how dynamic and expansive her catalog is. From the sharp storytelling of "Depreston" to the raucous wit of "Pedestrian at Best" to the Tell Me How You Really Feel standout "Need a Little Time," which felt like a deep exhale after a long day, Barnett's range and mastery was on full display.

SET LIST: