Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018 Harding woke up the Newport crowd with the soul-rock hybrid he calls "slop 'n' soul."
Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Curtis Harding at the Trans Musicales music festival in 2014.
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images
Curtis Harding at the Trans Musicales music festival in 2014.
At the start of Day 2 at this year's Newport Folk Festival, Curtis Harding lit up the Fort stage with what he calls "slop 'n' soul," a soul-rock hybrid that woke up the crowd. Based in Atlanta, Harding has deep experience as a singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses the conventions of soul to look forward, not back. His powerful set included tracks from his two albums: the great Face Your Fear (one of NPR Music's 10 Best R&B Albums of 2017) and Soul Power, his 2014 debut.

SET LIST:

  • "The Drive"
  • "Go As You Are"
  • "Next Time"
  • "Drive My Car"
  • "On and On"
  • "Till the End"
  • "Ghost of You"
  • "Freedom"
  • "Keep On Shining"
  • "Need Your Love"
Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Frederick "Toots" Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals performs at Coachella in 2017.

Newport Folk Festival

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The oldest song Toots and The Maytals played, "I'll Never Grow Old," captured the spirit Toots Hibbert brought to the show. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.

Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

Shakey Graves at the Newport Folk Festival 2018.

Newport Folk Festival

Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

Austin singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, began his Newport Folk Festival set by raising a little hell.

Glen Hansard, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Glen Hansard performs at the Newport Folk Festival 2018.

Newport Folk Festival

Glen Hansard, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

From a Swell Season favorite and traditional Irish tunes to a live collaboration with The War and Treaty, Glen Hansard's performance was enthralling.

A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast, including Mavis Staples, through the civil rights-themed set A Change Is Gonna Come.

Newport Folk Festival

A Change Is Gonna Come, Live In Concert : Newport Folk 2018

Jon Batiste led a star-studded cast — including Mavis Staples, the Dap-Kings, Chris Thile and Brandi Carlile — through the civil rights-themed set.

Courtney Barnett, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Adam Kissick/for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Courtney Barnett, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

There's electricity in the atmosphere at Newport Folk Festival as evening begins. As the penultimate performer on the main stage, Courtney Barnett's return to Newport felt like cause for celebration.

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Phoebe Bridgers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The 2018 Slingshot artist performed songs that unspool with a sonic ease that feel refreshing, even for an overheated festival audience.

Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Adam Kissick /for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Bermuda Triangle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

It's not often you find a band with three lead singers who each sound as impressive on their own as they do together.

Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Mary Kang/Courtesy of the artist

Newport Folk Festival

Khruangbin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

A power trio of an entirely different kind, the Houston band led a journey through globally-influenced funk, jazz, surf and psych-rock — before creating a live, instrumental hip-hop mixtape.

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Lone Bellow performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

The Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn band repeatedly took the Newport audience from joyful, foot-stomping singalongs, to a rapturous hush.

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Darlingside's dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

