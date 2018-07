Midwest Facing A Skilled-Worker Shortage As Warehousing Boom Continues Southwest Ohio is in the midst of a warehousing boom, with new, often high-tech distribution centers opening around the region. It's part of the state's economic development strategy to lure companies like Amazon. The influx of jobs is a boon to many Ohio cities, but with thousands of new logistics jobs anticipated over the next few years, are employers facing a skilled-worker shortage.