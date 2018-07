With Mugabe Out Of Power, This Zimbabwean Newspaper Editor Looks Ahead

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Most media outlets in Zimbabwe are state-run, and working as an independent journalist under Robert Mugabe came with serious risks. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dumisani Muleya, editor-in-chief of The Zimbabwe Independent, about his hopes as a journalist now that Mugabe is out of power.