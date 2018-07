The Thistle & Shamrock: New Summer Sounds

Enlarge this image Andy Buchanan /AFP/Getty Images Andy Buchanan /AFP/Getty Images

New music is always in season on Thistle! This week it's all about the albums that have been gathering in our North Carolina and Scottish mailboxes just waiting for an hour of your time. Included in this week's show are Dylan Foley, 14-year-old Iona Ritchie, The Bevvy Sisters, and Dougie MacLean.