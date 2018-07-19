Accessibility links
Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C Louisiana is working with Gilead Sciences and other companies on a deal that would change how the state pays for expensive hepatitis C drugs, with the goal of eliminating the disease in that state.
Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C

Clarification July 19, 2018

In this report, Rebekah Gee says polio has been eradicated in Afghanistan. Her point was that efforts to reduce the number of cases there have been effective. But, in fact, there have still been a small number of cases in that country in recent years.