Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C Louisiana and Gilead Sciences are working on a deal that would change how the state pays for expensive hepatitis C drugs, with the goal of eliminating the disease in that state.

Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C Health Care Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C Louisiana's New Approach To Treating Hepatitis C Audio will be available later today. Louisiana and Gilead Sciences are working on a deal that would change how the state pays for expensive hepatitis C drugs, with the goal of eliminating the disease in that state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor