Israel Passes Controversial 'Nation-State' Law The Israeli parliament has passed a law that deals with the country's very identity and has critics worried it could undermine its democracy.

Israel Passes Controversial 'Nation-State' Law Middle East Israel Passes Controversial 'Nation-State' Law Israel Passes Controversial 'Nation-State' Law Audio will be available later today. The Israeli parliament has passed a law that deals with the country's very identity and has critics worried it could undermine its democracy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor