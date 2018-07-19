Washington To Trump: Don't Grant Russian Access To Americans

Enlarge this image toggle caption Misha Japaridze/AP Misha Japaridze/AP

Much of official Washington urged President Trump on Thursday to reject the idea that Russian investigators might interview a former American diplomat or others following a request from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Senate was set to vote on a measure condemning that idea and individual lawmakers and others spoke out on their own.

The former ambassador, Michael McFaul, says Putin is obsessed with an imaginary scheme to undermine the Russian government that McFaul supposedly conducted from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and he is worried that Trump entertained setting this whole story into motion.

Granting any credibility to that means the White House is "playing into Russia's hands," as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told reporters on Thursday.

Corker said that although the president has wide discretion to conduct foreign affairs, he might have gone too far in Helsinki and that he wants to question Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the summit at a hearing next week.

"The president does have the ability to meet with anybody he wishes," Corker said. "I think this one, especially the presentation that was made at the end, was disconcerting to most Americans and certainly was to me," Corker said.

"We're going to have Pompeo come in next week, and I think we'll be much better informed when that is over, as to what the intentions are, where they're trying to take this relationship, was there anything that was agreed to privately in those meetings."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on Twitter that he thought the White House must "publicly and unequivocally rule it out."

And former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also weighed in on behalf of the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, calling him a "patriot ... To see the White House even hesitate to defend a diplomat is deeply troubling."

The prospect that the United States might grant access to McFaul in exchange for American investigators talking with Russians linked to cyberattacks is viewed as unlikely.

But Trump called it an "incredible offer" on Monday in his press conference with Putin in Helsinki and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to suggest the administration was evaluating it on Wednesday.

What critics want is for the White House to close the door completely and make clear there is no scenario in which a former American official could get caught up in some kind of bilateral exchange of this kind.

One issue for administration officials, however, appears to be how receptive Trump has remained to the idea.

"The president is going to meet with his team, and we'll let you know when we have an announcement on that," as Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Another issue is that this idea is so novel that, so long as it hasn't been officially ruled out from the highest level, no one seems to be sure how it might practically work.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Wednesday that although Putin's charges against McFaul and other Americans are "absolutely absurd," she was not prepared to speak on behalf of Foggy Bottom and say that her agency opposed the idea of some kind of handover.

"I believe some of this would fall under the Department of Justice, so I'd have to loop in the Department of Justice on this," she said. "This is something that just came out."

NPR correspondents Deirdre Walsh and Miles Parks contributed to this report.