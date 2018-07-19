Weekly Wrap: "They'll Be Fine."

It's Friday. Sam catches up with NPR Political Reporter Ayesha Rascoe and Stephen Thompson of NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour to discuss the week's news. They talk about Trump's comments about Russia in Helsinki and Amazon workers striking outside of the U.S. on Prime Day. Then they call a listener in Connecticut who owns a small manufacturing business that makes steel products for things like commercial dishwashers. She says U.S. tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum are hurting her business.