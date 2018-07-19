Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "They'll Be Fine." It's Friday: NPR Political Reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) and Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) of NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour tell Sam what he wants to know about the week's news. Helsinki. Amazon Prime Day. The Shiggy.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

It's Friday. Sam catches up with NPR Political Reporter Ayesha Rascoe and Stephen Thompson of NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour to discuss the week's news. They talk about Trump's comments about Russia in Helsinki and Amazon workers striking outside of the U.S. on Prime Day. Then they call a listener in Connecticut who owns a small manufacturing business that makes steel products for things like commercial dishwashers. She says U.S. tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum are hurting her business.

Unionized Amazon workers in Spain protested outside of an Amazon warehouse there on July 18, 2018, in conjunction with Prime Day. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images hide caption

Unionized Amazon workers in Spain protested outside of an Amazon warehouse there on July 18, 2018, in conjunction with Prime Day.

