Newport Folk Festival
Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018
Austin singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, began his Newport Folk Festival set by raising a little hell. Before beginning the incendiary "Word of Mouth," he explained: "I'm gonna kick this off with a waltz that I wrote years ago that has sadly become more and more relevant every year I play it. It's a song about not listening to people and listening to people at the same time."
Ultimately the performance was a showcase for 2018's Can't Wake Up, a panoramic rock-pop departure from his tried-and-true twang. It was a full-circle set: Starting with his rabble-rousing roots, Rose-Garcia made room for the experimental Americana of "Cops and Robbers" as well as "Dining Alone" before concluding with solo renditions of "Bully's Lament" and "Roll the Bones."
SET LIST:
-
"Word Of Mouth"
-
"Foot Of Your Bed"
-
"Cops And Robbers"
-
"The Perfect Parts"
-
"Big Bad Wolf"
-
"Mansion Door"
-
"Dining Alone"
-
"Counting Sheep"
-
"Excuses"
-
"Bully's Lament"
-
"Roll The Bones"