Shakey Graves, Live In Concert: Newport 2018

Austin singer-songwriter Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, began his Newport Folk Festival set by raising a little hell. Before beginning the incendiary "Word of Mouth," he explained: "I'm gonna kick this off with a waltz that I wrote years ago that has sadly become more and more relevant every year I play it. It's a song about not listening to people and listening to people at the same time."

Ultimately the performance was a showcase for 2018's Can't Wake Up, a panoramic rock-pop departure from his tried-and-true twang. It was a full-circle set: Starting with his rabble-rousing roots, Rose-Garcia made room for the experimental Americana of "Cops and Robbers" as well as "Dining Alone" before concluding with solo renditions of "Bully's Lament" and "Roll the Bones."

SET LIST: