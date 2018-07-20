At Least 11 Dead, Others Missing After Tour Boat Sinks In Missouri Lake

Updated at 1:20 a.m. ET

At least 11 people are reported dead after an amphibious tourist boat carrying 31 passengers capsized and sank during a severe squall in a lake in southern Missouri, the local sheriff said.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said seven others were hospitalized after the incident at Table Lake near Branson, according to Branson Tri Lake News. The capsize occurred during a storm that produced gusts up to 80 mph.

The newspaper reports that at 11:30 p.m., Rader said 11 people were dead. He said some of the passengers aboard the duck boat were children.

Kaitlyn McConnell, a spokeswoman for Cox Branson hospital, where the seven were being treated, said the patients were a mix of adults and children, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

The News-Leader reports, "Recovery efforts continued after dark, with some passengers still unaccounted for. A dive team from Western Taney County was in the water and a team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on the way, as well."

On its Facebook page, the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District referred to the scene as a "mass casualty incident."

Rader said he believed the capsize was storm-related. The incident reportedly occurred at around 7 p.m. local time.

The National Weather Service reported that a heavy storm paced through the county beginning at about 6:30 p.m., reaching Table Rock Dam at about the time of the accident. The NWS predicted gusts of 60-70 mph.

However, the News-Leader quotes Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of a Sea Tow service on Table Lake, as saying the storm hit with 80 mph winds that produced five-foot waves.

Pulley's Sea Tow boats were helping with crowd control near where the duck boat capsized, which was a short distance from where Showboat Branson Belle, a tourist riverboat, is berthed.

Rader said a an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security at the Showboat Branson Belle helped rescue some of the passengers, according to the newspaper.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.