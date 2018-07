A World War II Unit Asks For An Honor One of the most storied units of World War II never received a presidential citation, the highest honor a unit can get. Its few surviving veterans have been petitioning the Army for the honor.

A World War II Unit Asks For An Honor National A World War II Unit Asks For An Honor A World War II Unit Asks For An Honor Audio will be available later today. One of the most storied units of World War II never received a presidential citation, the highest honor a unit can get. Its few surviving veterans have been petitioning the Army for the honor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor