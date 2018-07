Update On Duck Boat Accident In Missouri At least 13 people are reported dead after an amphibious tourist boat capsized and sank in Missouri. Four more people are missing.

Update On Duck Boat Accident In Missouri 1:18 Update On Duck Boat Accident In Missouri 1:18 National Update On Duck Boat Accident In Missouri Update On Duck Boat Accident In Missouri 1:18 At least 13 people are reported dead after an amphibious tourist boat capsized and sank in Missouri. Four more people are missing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor