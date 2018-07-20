Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Fifty years after recording "Do the Reggay" in 1968, Toots Hibbard performed the most exuberant set I saw at this year's Newport Folk Festival. Toots and the Maytals helped create reggae in the '60s with some of the most creative and exciting records to come out of Jamaica. The legend's Newport set was packed with songs from throughout his career. The oldest, "I'll Never Grow Old," was originally released in 1963 — when Hibbard was only 21 — and captured the spirit he brought to the show. Hibbard played with joy and energy, keeping his terrific band on its toes. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.

SET LIST: