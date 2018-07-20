Accessibility links
Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018 The oldest song Toots and The Maytals played, "I'll Never Grow Old," captured the spirit Toots Hibbard brought to the show. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.
Newport Folk Festival

Newport folk festival

Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Frederick "Toots" Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals performs at Coachella in 2017.

Frederick "Toots" Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals performs at Coachella in 2017.

Toots And The Maytals​, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Fifty years after recording "Do the Reggay" in 1968, Toots Hibbard performed the most exuberant set I saw at this year's Newport Folk Festival. Toots and the Maytals helped create reggae in the '60s with some of the most creative and exciting records to come out of Jamaica. The legend's Newport set was packed with songs from throughout his career. The oldest, "I'll Never Grow Old," was originally released in 1963 — when Hibbard was only 21 — and captured the spirit he brought to the show. Hibbard played with joy and energy, keeping his terrific band on its toes. This will warm up your New Year's celebrations like nothing else.

SET LIST:

  • "Get Up, Stand Up" (Bob Marley, Peter Tosh)
  • "Do the Reggay"
  • "Time Tough"
  • "Sweet and Dandy"
  • "I'll Never Grow Old"
  • "Funky Kingston"
  • "Never Get Weary"
  • "Take Me Home, Country Roads" (John Denver)
  • "Monkey Man"
  • "54-46 (That's My Number)"
