Willow Smith's Summer Fun Comes Crashing Down In Zhu And Tame Impala's 'My Life'

YouTube

Aussie psych project Tame Impala and electronic star Zhu have given their collaboration "My Life" the video treatment and enlisted Willow Smith as its bittersweet protagonist.

The new video opens with Smith emerging as the survivor of a car accident, limping around suburbia in search of help. But as soon as she stumbles to the front door of a house and the bass kicks, its scope quickly shifts, to the teenaged freedom she was enjoying just a few hours prior: Skinning elbows at skate parks, stuffing friends into somebody's parents' Camry, trying drugs at a strangely beautiful, neon-lit house party and, of course, falling into a summer romance.

Since first debuting in 2010, Tame Impala has delivered airy, hypnotic soundscapes; the band's last record, 2015's Currents, was one of the highest-praised albums of that year. Though the group's gone through a few changes in terms of members, frontman Kevin Parker has spread his sound around pop music by working with Lady Gaga, Kanye West and more, while bassist Cameron Avery recently dropped a solo debut.

The bubbly essences of "My Life," first released in March and punctuated by the mantra, "Let me live my life," gels well with these images of fearless frolic. But as video directors American Millennial and Elliott Sellers show, growing up means summer's never as long as it used to be.