Capital Gazette Hasn't Missed A Day Of Publication Since Deadly Shooting NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andrew Green, editorial page editor at The Baltimore Sun, about the callout to journalists to help put out the Capital Gazette's daily paper in the wake of the shooting that killed five staffers.

Capital Gazette Hasn't Missed A Day Of Publication Since Deadly Shooting National Capital Gazette Hasn't Missed A Day Of Publication Since Deadly Shooting Capital Gazette Hasn't Missed A Day Of Publication Since Deadly Shooting Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andrew Green, editorial page editor at The Baltimore Sun, about the callout to journalists to help put out the Capital Gazette's daily paper in the wake of the shooting that killed five staffers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor