What Could Come Of The Indictments Of Russian Agents For Election Interference The 24 Russians indicted for election interference in 2016 will probably never face trial in the U.S. So, other than to present the public with evidence of the Russian government's campaign to undermine democratic institutions, what are other reasons to make the names of those Russian operatives known?

What Could Come Of The Indictments Of Russian Agents For Election Interference National Security What Could Come Of The Indictments Of Russian Agents For Election Interference What Could Come Of The Indictments Of Russian Agents For Election Interference Audio will be available later today. The 24 Russians indicted for election interference in 2016 will probably never face trial in the U.S. So, other than to present the public with evidence of the Russian government's campaign to undermine democratic institutions, what are other reasons to make the names of those Russian operatives known? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor