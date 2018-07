Why Heat Waves Are More Challenging For Pregnant Women Forecasters say Friday should be the hottest July 20 ever in North Texas with temperatures reaching at least 107 degrees. Think you're hot? Think about if you were a pregnant mom.

Why Heat Waves Are More Challenging For Pregnant Women National Why Heat Waves Are More Challenging For Pregnant Women Why Heat Waves Are More Challenging For Pregnant Women Audio will be available later today. Forecasters say Friday should be the hottest July 20 ever in North Texas with temperatures reaching at least 107 degrees. Think you're hot? Think about if you were a pregnant mom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor