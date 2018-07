NFL And Players Union Agree To Freeze National Anthem Rule The NFL and its players union have announced a "freeze" on a new league policy on football players who protest during the national anthem. The two agreed to the delay as they try to resolve the contentious issue.

NFL And Players Union Agree To Freeze National Anthem Rule Sports NFL And Players Union Agree To Freeze National Anthem Rule NFL And Players Union Agree To Freeze National Anthem Rule Audio will be available later today. The NFL and its players union have announced a "freeze" on a new league policy on football players who protest during the national anthem. The two agreed to the delay as they try to resolve the contentious issue. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor