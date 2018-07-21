Fresh Air Weekend: 'Eighth Grade' Director Bo Burnham; Punk Pioneer Viv Albertine

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Director Bo Burnham On Growing Up With Anxiety — And An Audience: The former YouTube star explores adolescence in the age of social media in his film Eighth Grade. "This awful D-list celebrity pressure I had experienced onstage has now been democratized," he says.

Virtual Band Gorillaz Brings Intimacy And Eager Energy To 'The Now Now': Co-created by visual artist Jamie Hewlett and musician Damon Albarn, Gorillaz is fronted by four animated characters — but critic Ken Tucker says there's "nothing cartoonish" about the new album.

Punk Legend And Memoirist Viv Albertine On A Lifetime Of Fighting The Patriarchy: "What we conjured up ... was that we weren't going to try and be this constructed ideal of femininity," Albertine says of her band's approach. She recently released a memoir, To Throw Away Unopened.

