Not My Job: Former FBI Director James Comey Gets Quizzed On Loyalty Rewards Comey wrote a book called A Higher Loyalty and he told the Senate intelligence committee that President Trump demanded his loyalty over dinner. But what does he know about loyalty programs?
Not My Job: Former FBI Director James Comey Gets Quizzed On Loyalty Rewards

Listen · 10:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/630858484/631122810" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey has a lot of experience with loyalty — he wrote a book called A Higher Loyalty and he told the Senate intelligence committee that President Trump demanded his loyalty over dinner in January.

So we've invited Comey to play a game called "Welcome to our Loyalty Rewards Club!" — a quiz about reward programs where you buy stuff to get stuff.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

