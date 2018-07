Brexit, The Netherlands And Trade NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pieter Omtzigt, Brexit rapporteur for the Dutch parliament, about Dutch plans if Britain leaves the EU with little preparation.

Brexit, The Netherlands And Trade Europe Brexit, The Netherlands And Trade Brexit, The Netherlands And Trade Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Pieter Omtzigt, Brexit rapporteur for the Dutch parliament, about Dutch plans if Britain leaves the EU with little preparation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor