Finding Happiness In 'Far From The Tree' Andrew Solomon and Loini Vivao join NPR's Scott Simon to talk about Far from the Tree, the documentary based on Solomon's book of the same name, and the most important key to happiness: love.

Finding Happiness In 'Far From The Tree' Movies Finding Happiness In 'Far From The Tree' Finding Happiness In 'Far From The Tree' Audio will be available later today. Andrew Solomon and Loini Vivao join NPR's Scott Simon to talk about Far from the Tree, the documentary based on Solomon's book of the same name, and the most important key to happiness: love. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor