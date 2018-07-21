Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Mo, this week, a woman in California made national news when she's scared away a bear by using only what?

MO ROCCA: By dressing up as a bigger bear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The bear knew it was in trouble because she called it by its full name, Grizzlabeth Marie Bear.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Oh, she - wait. She pretended to be the bear's angry spouse?

SAGAL: Well, close.

ROCCA: Like, where have you been, bear?

SAGAL: You're so close. Not spouse but...

ROCCA: Oh, oh, mistress.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Oh, mother.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: Mother.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I love that you went right to mistress; spouse - mistress.

ROCCA: The mother - so an angry mother. It should've been mother-in-law.

SAGAL: She used - oh, well. She used, she says, her mom voice. So this - she had it on video. This bear is, like, pawing at the door of her house near Lake Tahoe. And this woman named Brittany Christensen says she used her, quote, "mom voice" on it. She yelled, oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, go away, go...

HELEN HONG: Wow.

SAGAL: ...To which the bear, amazingly, responded I hate you. I wish I was never born.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Would - wasn't there risk that the bear would run up to a bedroom...

SAGAL: Right.

ROCCA: ...And slam the door?

SAGAL: Miss Christensen said she was actually shocked it worked. She said afterwards, quote, "my mom voice actually worked - just wish it worked on my kids."

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It's like - was it a big bear?

SAGAL: It was, like, a California brown bear of moderate size.

ALONZO BODDEN: Do you think if her kids were home, they would have told the bear, don't worry, she doesn't mean it?

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: You know what, Peter? If she had done it in Korean, the bear would've gone to Harvard.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists dig deep for the truth and come up with lies. It's an investigative Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

