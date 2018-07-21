Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big hit at next year's Prime Day.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big hit at next year's Amazon Prime Day - Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: For the website to work.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Russian For Dummies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Bill Gates because now that Jeff Bezos is No. 1 in wealth, he owns him.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Mo Rocca, Helen Hong. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.