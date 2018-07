'Meddling' Vs. Information Warfare President Trump says the Russians "meddled" in the 2016 election. But Brian Klaas of the London School of Economics tells NPR's Michel Martin that word doesn't go far enough.

'Meddling' Vs. Information Warfare National Security 'Meddling' Vs. Information Warfare 'Meddling' Vs. Information Warfare Audio will be available later today. President Trump says the Russians "meddled" in the 2016 election. But Brian Klaas of the London School of Economics tells NPR's Michel Martin that word doesn't go far enough. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor