How West Virginia Is Approaching Election Security NPR's Michel Martin speaks with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner about steps his state is taking to safeguard election systems ahead of the 2018 midterms.

How West Virginia Is Approaching Election Security Law How West Virginia Is Approaching Election Security How West Virginia Is Approaching Election Security Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner about steps his state is taking to safeguard election systems ahead of the 2018 midterms. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor