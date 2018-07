Migrant Families Reunite At Texas Charity At a facility in San Antonio, reunited immigrant families are arriving for medical care and processing. Most are moving on to stay with relatives while they await immigration proceedings.

At a facility in San Antonio, reunited immigrant families are arriving for medical care and processing. Most are moving on to stay with relatives while they await immigration proceedings.