Writer Seanan McGuire Speaks On Her Many Genres Seanan McGuire has published dozens of books in the past few years that take place across multiple fictional universes. We meet up with her at San Diego Comic-Con, where she meets with fans.

Writer Seanan McGuire Speaks On Her Many Genres Books Writer Seanan McGuire Speaks On Her Many Genres Writer Seanan McGuire Speaks On Her Many Genres Audio will be available later today. Seanan McGuire has published dozens of books in the past few years that take place across multiple fictional universes. We meet up with her at San Diego Comic-Con, where she meets with fans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor